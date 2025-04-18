VITEEE 2025 Admit Card Out at viteee.vit.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

VITEEE 2025: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has officially released the admit cards for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025. Candidates who have successfully completed their registration can now download their hall tickets by logging in to the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Students can download their admit cards by logging in with their application number, date of birth, and the captcha code shown on the screen. Only candidates who have successfully completed the slot booking process will be able to access their admit cards. The VITEEE admit card contains important information, including the assigned exam date, test centre, and subjects allotted to each candidate.

VITEEE 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the OTBS (Online Test Booking System) link.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and registered email ID.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your VITEEE 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the admit card and keep it safe for future reference.

About VITEEE 2025:

The VITEEE 2025 is scheduled to take place from 20th to 27th April 2025.