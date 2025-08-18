Republic World
Updated 18 August 2025 at 13:30 IST

VMOU RSCIT Admit Card 2025 OUT at rkcl.vmou.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

The VMOU RSCIT exam admit cards for the August 24, 2025, test are out. Download yours from rkcl.vmou.ac.in using your roll number or details. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
VMOU RSCIT Admit Card 2025 OUT
VMOU RSCIT Admit Card 2025 OUT | Image: File Photo
VMOU RSCIT Hall Ticket 2025: Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) has officially released the admit card for the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) examination scheduled for August 24, 2025. The exam is conducted by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, and the hall tickets are now available online at the official website at rkcl.vmou.ac.in. 

Students appearing for the exam can check and download their admit card using the direct link provided below. To access the RKCL RSCIT Admit Card 2024, students must enter their roll number. 

VMOU RSCIT Admit Card 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official RKCL website at rkcl.vmou.ac.in. 

Step 2: Click on the "RSCIT Admit Card 2025" link. 

Step 3: Choose your district and enter either your roll number or your name and date of birth. 

Step 4: Click the "View" or "Submit" button to see your admit card. 

Step 5: Download and print a clear copy of the admit card to bring with you on the day of the exam. 

Details Mentioned on VMOU RSCIT Hall Ticket: 

The VMOU RSCIT admit card for 2025 will include personal details and information about the exam. These are: 

  • Candidate's Name 
  • Name of the Examination 
  • Registration Number 
  • Candidate's Photograph and Signature 
  • Roll Number 
  • Father's Name 
  • Examination Centre 
  • Examination Date and Time 
  • Gender 

About RSCIT Exam 2025: 

The RSCIT exam will be held on August 24, 2025, in select districts across three main regions of Rajasthan: Jodhpur, Kota, and Udaipur. 

Jodhpur Division: Candidates will sit the exam in Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Pali, and Sirohi. 

Kota Division: The test will be conducted in Kota, Baran, Bundi, and Jhalawar. 

Udaipur Division: The exam will take place in Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, and Rajsamand. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 18 August 2025 at 13:30 IST

