VMOU RSCIT Admit Card 2025 OUT at rkcl.vmou.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

VMOU RSCIT Hall Ticket 2025: Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) has officially released the admit card for the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) examination scheduled for August 24, 2025. The exam is conducted by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, and the hall tickets are now available online at the official website at rkcl.vmou.ac.in.

Students appearing for the exam can check and download their admit card using the direct link provided below. To access the RKCL RSCIT Admit Card 2024, students must enter their roll number.

VMOU RSCIT Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official RKCL website at rkcl.vmou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "RSCIT Admit Card 2025" link.

Step 3: Choose your district and enter either your roll number or your name and date of birth.

Step 4: Click the "View" or "Submit" button to see your admit card.

Step 5: Download and print a clear copy of the admit card to bring with you on the day of the exam.

Details Mentioned on VMOU RSCIT Hall Ticket:

The VMOU RSCIT admit card for 2025 will include personal details and information about the exam. These are:

Candidate's Name

Name of the Examination

Registration Number

Candidate's Photograph and Signature

Roll Number

Father's Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender

About RSCIT Exam 2025:

The RSCIT exam will be held on August 24, 2025, in select districts across three main regions of Rajasthan: Jodhpur, Kota, and Udaipur.

Jodhpur Division: Candidates will sit the exam in Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Pali, and Sirohi.

Kota Division: The test will be conducted in Kota, Baran, Bundi, and Jhalawar.