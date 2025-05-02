WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025: West Bengal Class 10th Result Declared, Check Pass Percentage, and Toppers List Here

WB Class 10th Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the Madhyamik (Class 10) results for 2025 today, May 2, at 9:00 AM through a press conference. Students can view their results by visiting the official websites at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.

To check their WB Madhyamik, Result 2025, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth on the official result portal. At the same time, schools have been asked to collect the original mark sheets and certificates from the assigned camp offices.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025: Toppers

Aditro Sarkar from Rajganj has topped the West Bengal Class 10 board exams with an outstanding score of 696 out of 700, achieving 99.43 per cent.

Anubhab Biswas from Ramkrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidya Mandir in Malda and Soumya Pal from Bishnupur High School in Bankura have both secured the second position, each scoring 99.14 per cent.

Ishani Chakraborty from Kotulpur Saroj Basini Balika Vidyalaya in Bankura has claimed the third position with an impressive overall score of 99 per cent.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025: Pass Percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage for the WBBSE Class 10 exams stands at 86.56 per cent. A total of 9,13,883 appeared for the exams. The top four performing districts are as follows:

East Midnapore – 96.46 per cent

Kalimpong – 96.09 percent

Kolkata – 92.30 per cent

West Midnapore – 90.52 per cent

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘WB Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Check your name and other details carefully, then download and save the scorecard for future use.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your credentials (username and password).

Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Issued Documents’ section.

Step 4: Select WBBSE from the list of issuing authorities.

Step 5: Download your Class 10 marksheet and save it for future reference.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025: Minimum Passing Marks and Supplementary Exam