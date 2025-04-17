WBJEE 2025 Admit Card Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

WBJEE Admit Card 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the admit card for WBJEE 2025 today. Students who have successfully registered for the state-level engineering entrance exam can now download their hall tickets by logging into the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates can download their admit card by entering their application number and password. The admit card will be available online only until April 12, 2025, so candidates need to download and print it before the deadline.

WBJEE Admit Card 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link for 'WBJEE Admit Card 2025.'

Step 3: Click on the link and enter your login details.

Step 4: Your WBJEE 2025 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your details carefully and download the admit card for future reference.

WBJEE 2025 Exam Date: