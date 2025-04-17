WBJEE 2025 Admit Card Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

Updated April 17th 2025, 14:00 IST
WBJEE Admit Card 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the admit card for WBJEE 2025 today. Students who have successfully registered for the state-level engineering entrance exam can now download their hall tickets by logging into the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Candidates can download their admit card by entering their application number and password. The admit card will be available online only until April 12, 2025, so candidates need to download and print it before the deadline.
Step 1: Go to the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, find the link for 'WBJEE Admit Card 2025.'
Step 3: Click on the link and enter your login details.
Step 4: Your WBJEE 2025 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check your details carefully and download the admit card for future reference.
The WBJEE 2025 exam is set for April 27, 2025 and will be held in two sessions. Paper 1, which covers Mathematics, will take place in the morning, while Paper 2, covering Physics, will be held in the afternoon.
