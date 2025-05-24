WBJEE 2025 Response Sheets Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Here's How to Raise Objection | Image: File Photo

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets and recorded responses for the WBJEE 2025 examination. Candidates can access their response sheets on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

To access the WBJEE 2025 answer key, candidates must enter their application number and password.

Based on the results, candidates will be given ranks and will be eligible to take part in the counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy, and architecture at various institutions across West Bengal.

WBJEE Response Sheets 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 3: Click on the link for "WBJEE 2025 OMR and Response Sheet".

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: Download and review your response sheet carefully.

WBJEE Response Sheets 2025: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official WBJEE 2025 portal and log in using your credentials.

Step 2: Select the specific questions you wish to challenge.

Step 3: Upload valid explanations or supporting documents for each objection.

Step 4: Pay a fee of ₹500 per question challenged.

Step 5: Make sure to submit your objections before the deadline on 25 May 2025.

WBJEE Response Sheets 2025: Final Answer Key