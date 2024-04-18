Advertisement

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is all set to release the WBJEE Admit Card 2024 on April 18, 2024. Candidates gearing up for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations can access their admit cards or hall tickets via the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The admit card for WBJEE will be available from April 18 to April 28, 2024, until 2 pm. Mark your calendars as the WBJEE 2024 examination is scheduled for April 28, 2024. Paper I (Mathematics) will kick off in the first shift, from 11 am to 1 pm, followed by Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) in the second shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm. Expect all questions to be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), with four options against each question. Each subject will feature three categories of questions.

How to download the WBJEE Admit Card 2024:

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on the WBJEE Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the details and download the page.

6. Don't forget to keep a printed hard copy for future reference.

Remember, it's crucial to carry a printed hard copy of the admit card to the examination centre. Ensure that the admit card is in pristine condition, as candidates with mutilated, distorted, or soiled admit cards may face entry issues.

WBJEEB conducts the examination for admission in the academic session 2024-25 for Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture courses across various universities, government colleges, and self-financing institutes in the State of West Bengal. For further information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of WBJEEB.