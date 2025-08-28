WBJEE Counselling 2025 Registration Begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, Here's How to Apply

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is starting the registration process for WBJEE counselling 2025 today, August 28. Eligible candidates can register for the counselling process on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

To check their seat allotment for WBJEE 2025, candidates will need their roll number and password.

The final date to register for counselling, modify choices, and lock options is September 1, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment results will be announced on September 3, 2025. Candidates who are allotted a seat in Round 1 must pay the seat acceptance fee between September 3 and September 7, 2025.

WBJEE Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the WBJEE exam section and click on the registration link for WBJEE counselling 2025.

Step 3: Enter the required information to log in.

Step 4: Complete the registration form and pay the registration fee.

Step 5: After completing the form, submit it.

Step 6: Finally, save a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

WBJEE 2025: Counselling Process

Along with registering for WBJEE 2025 counselling, candidates must also complete the choice-filling process. Once this is finished, the exam authority will release the seat allotment results for each round separately. The overall counselling process consists of three main steps: registration, choice filling, and payment of the counselling fees.

About WBJEE 2025 Counselling: