Updated 28 August 2025 at 13:20 IST
WBJEE Counselling 2025 Registration Begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, Here's How to Apply
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is starting the registration for WBJEE counselling 2025 today, August 28, on the official website.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is starting the registration process for WBJEE counselling 2025 today, August 28. Eligible candidates can register for the counselling process on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
To check their seat allotment for WBJEE 2025, candidates will need their roll number and password.
The final date to register for counselling, modify choices, and lock options is September 1, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment results will be announced on September 3, 2025. Candidates who are allotted a seat in Round 1 must pay the seat acceptance fee between September 3 and September 7, 2025.
WBJEE Counselling 2025: How to Register
Step 1: Go to the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Step 2: Navigate to the WBJEE exam section and click on the registration link for WBJEE counselling 2025.
Step 3: Enter the required information to log in.
Step 4: Complete the registration form and pay the registration fee.
Step 5: After completing the form, submit it.
Step 6: Finally, save a copy of the confirmation page for your records.
WBJEE 2025: Counselling Process
Along with registering for WBJEE 2025 counselling, candidates must also complete the choice-filling process. Once this is finished, the exam authority will release the seat allotment results for each round separately. The overall counselling process consists of three main steps: registration, choice filling, and payment of the counselling fees.
About WBJEE 2025 Counselling:
The results for WBJEE 2025 were announced on August 22, 2025, with the final answer key also being released on the same day. The examination was conducted earlier on April 27, 2025, in two shifts: from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more details, candidates should visit the official WBJEEB website.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 28 August 2025 at 13:20 IST