WBJEE Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, Know How to Download Rank Card

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will declare the WBJEE 2025 results on the official website soon. Candidates will be able to download the WBJEE results 2025 via successfully logging in to the official website, i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.

The WBJEE login credentials include the application number and password, or date of birth. The rank card will display the candidate’s scores along with their ranks secured in the entrance exam.

Going by last year’s trend, the WBJEE 2025 result is likely to be announced around June. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official WBJEEB website for the latest updates.

WBJEE Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Step 2: In the "Important Links" section, click on "Rank Card for WBJEE 2025".

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin.

Step 4: Click on the "Sign In" button.

Step 5: Your WBJEE 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save your result for future use.

Note: Once the results are declared, candidates should start shortlisting colleges and preferred courses, using previous years’ cut-off trends as a helpful reference.

About WBJEE 2025 Exam:

The WBJEE 2025 examination was conducted on 27 April 2025 in two shifts. The first shift, Paper 1 (Mathematics), took place from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by the second shift, Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry), which was held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.