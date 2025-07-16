'We’ve Asked NCERT to Add Gita, Ramayana in Syllabus': Uttarakhand Education Minister

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government has approached the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) with a proposal to incorporate the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana into the curriculum of the state’s 17,000 government schools. State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said the decision was taken during a meeting between the Education Department and the Chief Minister.

"In a meeting of the Education department with the Chief Minister, we have tasked NCERT to include Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana in the syllabus to be taught in 17,000 government schools of Uttarakhand," Rawat told ANI. Until the updated syllabus is in place, students will recite verses from the scriptures during their morning assemblies, Rawat added.

This development comes shortly after NCERT launched a new textbook, Veena, on July 15, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The book aims to strengthen students’ connection with India’s civilisational heritage and scientific achievements. One chapter, Ganga ki Kahani, traces the journey of the Ganga from Gomukh to Gangasagar, highlighting cities such as Haridwar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, Kanpur, and Kolkata.