What Is Delhi's School Fee Regulation Bill Expected to Bring Transparency in Fee Structures | Explained

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to debate a new bill aimed at regulating school fees and preventing the commercialisation of education. Introduced on Monday by Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood, 'The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025' seeks to grant the government more authority over how private schools revise their fees.

Speaking in the Assembly, Minister Sood stated, “Education is not a thing to be sold... This bill has been brought to stop the commercialisation of education. We are bringing this bill to take action against those who are selling education.”

If passed, the bill will allow private schools to increase fees only once every three years. It also establishes a three-tier grievance system for parents to address their concerns. The legislation is designed to ensure greater transparency and accountability in fee fixation, protecting the interests of parents.

What is the Delhi School Fee Regulation Bill 2025?

