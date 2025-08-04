HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 to Release Soon at bseh.org.in, When and How to Check

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (HBSE or BSEH), is expected to announce the Class 10 Compartment examination results soon. The exams were held in July. When the results are declared, students who took the exam can check them on the official BSEH website at bseh.org.in.

Students can check and download their Haryana Board 10th compartment result 2025 by entering their roll number and date of birth on the login page.

The result you get online is provisional, so you'll need to check the details against your official mark sheet when it becomes available to ensure everything is correct.

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the main page, find and click the link for the "HBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025".

Step 3: Enter your roll number and your date of birth.

Step 4: Your HBSE 10th class compartment result will then be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for your records.

About HBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2025:

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) held its Class 10 Compartment Exam 2025 from July 5 to July 14. Most of these exams took place from 2 PM to 5 PM, with a few subjects finishing earlier at 4:30 PM. The Class 12 Compartment Exam was a single-day event, held on July 4, 2025.