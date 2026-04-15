Which Schools Recorded The Best Performance In CBSE 10th Exam Results?

New Delhi: Kendriya Vidyalayas have emerged as the top performing schools in the CBSE Class 10 exams, the results of which was announced today (Wednesday). An overall pass percentage of 93.70% has been recorded by the board.

Here is the institution-wise comparative performance:

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV)- Pass percentage of 99.57 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV)- Pass percentage of 91.43% Government schools- Pass percentage of 91.43% Government-aided schools- Pass percentage of 91.01% Private schools- Pass percentage of 93.77%

How Many Students Scored 90% And Above?

A total of 2,21,574 candidate scored 90% and above in CBSE Class 10 exams. Meanwhile, a total of 55,368 students scored 95% and above. A total of 25,08,319 students were registered to appear for the exams.

Region-Wise Performance of Students

Here is how students from different regions performed in the exams:

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Trivandrum (Kerala)- 99.79% pass Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)- 99.79% pass Chennai (Tamil Nadu)- 99.58% pass Bengaluru (Karnataka)- 98.91% pass Delhi West - 97.45% pass Delhi East- 97.33% pass Pune (Maharashtra)- 96.66% pass Ahmedabad (Gujarat)- 96.61% pass Ludhiana (Punjab)- 95.70% pass Ajmer (Rajasthan)- 94.78% pass Bhubaneswar (Odisha)- 94.67% pass Gurugram (Haryana)- 93.21% pass Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)- 92.48% pass Panchkula (Haryana)- 92.24% pass Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)- 91.63% pass Dehradun (Uttarakhand)- 91.59% pass Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)- 89.45% pass Patna (Bihar)- 89.33% pass Raipur (Chhattisgarh)- 88.41% pass Noida (Uttar Pradesh)- 87.66% pass Ranchi (Jharkhand)- 86.18% pass Guwahati (Assam)- 85.32% pass

Toppers' List Won't Be Announced

CBSE will not announce the 2026 toppers' list of Class 10.

The board has not been announcing the merit list since 2020 to “avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students”

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Also, Board does not award first, second or third divisions to its students. However, the Board will issue the merit certificate to top 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. The Merit certificate will be made available in the Digi-Locker of the student concerned after second Board examinations.

Overall Pass Percentage Jumps To 93.70%

Notably, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 Board exams has jumped to 93.70% this year. . Last year, the pass percentage was 93.66%.

A press release stated, “This year, the pass percentage of students in class X is 93.70%, which is better than the pass percentage of last year i.e.93.66% of 2025 examination. This confirms that students are well prepared for competency-based assessment.”

How To Check Your Results?

There are multiple ways through which students can check their results:

Online Portal: Visit results.cbse.nic.in and enter your roll number, school code, admit card ID, and date of birth.

DigiLocker: Automated marks will appear under "Issued Documents" for those with linked APAAR IDs.

Manual: Scan the board's QR code or log in using your school and access codes.

UMANG App: Log in and select the "CBSE Class X Results 2026" tab to download your scorecard.

SMS: Text cbse10 [roll no] [school code] [centre no] to 7738299899.