Amit Shah On Delhi Elections: 'Vote In Such Anger, That Current Is Felt In Shaheen Bagh'

Home Minister Amit Shah, in a vote appeal ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, asked people to 'press the voting button with so much anger, that the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh.' Addressing a rally, Amit Shah further claimed that PM Modi holds the desire to 'change Delhi' just like he 'changed the country'. With the impending Delhi Assembly polls, the stage of Shaheen Bagh had seen an evident hijack by political parties including--Congress, AAP, AIMIM and the Left.

"Narendra Modi has changed the entire country, now he wants to change Delhi. This time, press the button of the voting machine with so much anger, that it is pressed in your area but the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh," Amit Shah said at a rally in Delhi on January 26. On Saturday, Amit Shah, in a similar assertation had said that there should be "no Shaheen Bagh" and asked people to vote for 'lotus' to get rid of the agitators by February 11, the day when the results are declared.

Shaheen Bagh protests

One month on, women have been at the forefront of the sit-in protest, ever since mid-December, at the Shaheen Bagh area to oppose the contentious Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). Occupying the stretch of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, people have been protesting, undeterred by the cold winters of the national capital. However, frequented by politicians across party line, the BJP has repeatedly accused contenders Congress and AAP of backing Shaheen Bagh protests.

BJP's Prakash Javadekar on Friday accused both AAP and Congress of creating an unnecessary fear psychosis in minorities over CAA. He reiterated, "The CAA grants the Citizenship to the minorities of the three neighboring countries who migrated to India after facing religious persecution and it no way takes away the citizenship of any Indian citizen." Further, blamed the Opposition of mixing and misleading over 'CAA, NRC and NPR.' On Republic Day, anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh unfurled the National Flag, sang the National Anthem amid the chants of "CAA se Azaadi, NRC se Azaadi, BJP se Azaadi (freedom from CAA, NRC and BJP)".

