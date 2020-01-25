'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Should Be Audible At Shaheen Bagh: Amit Shah Addresses Rally In Delhi

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed the 'Cyber Yoddhas' at a 'Jeet Ki Goonj' program in New Delhi.

LIVE: HM Shri @AmitShah addresses a program 'Jeet Ki Goonj' at JLN Stadium in New Delhi. #JeetKiGoonj https://t.co/yL9Rl3qa0U — BJP (@BJP4India) January 25, 2020 During his opening address, the Home Minister took an indirect jibe at the ongoing Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests. In his opening address, the Home Minister asked the audience to recite 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in such a loud tone that the voice should reach Shaheen Bagh. During his opening address, the Home Minister took an indirect jibe at the ongoing Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests. In his opening address, the Home Minister asked the audience to recite 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in such a loud tone that the voice should reach Shaheen Bagh.

READ | 'Political interests misleading Shaheen Bagh protesters': Union Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

"Speak 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' after me in such a loud tone that it reaches till Shaheen Bagh," Home Minister Shah said.

Adding to his address further, Amit Shah also expressed his confidence about BJP winning the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. "Today your enthusiasm tells that in 2014 also you were with Narendra Modi Ji, also in 2019 and in 2020 you are with Modi Ji. Seeing your passion to work for Delhi with dedication, I am sure that the BJP government is going to be formed in Delhi," he said.

READ | Manoj Tiwari slams Kejriwal, Sisodia for supporting Shaheen Bagh, says 'Delhi will answer'

Manoj Tiwari slams Kejriwal & Sisodia for supporting Shaheen Bagh

Republic TV's expose on Shaheen Bagh video shows Sharjeel Imam saying, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday slammed Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for allegedly standing with Sharjeel Imam. "Now they have finally exposed the truth of Shaheen Bagh. And with such people, Manish Sisodia is standing. With such ideology Arvind Kejriwal is standing. I believe there is nothing left to say anymore. This can pose such a massive problem for the country's security. For Delhi's security. I condemn this. The entire Delhi will answer these people on February 8," he said.

READ | BJP's Sambit Patra calls Shaheen Bagh organiser Imam's speech, an 'open call for Jihad'

READ | Sarita Vihar residents talk about problems caused due to Shaheen Bagh protests