Amit Shah Slams Kejriwal Govt, Says 'It Tops The Chart Of Liars'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lambasted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that his government stands nowhere other than topping the chart of liars. Shah made the allegation on Sunday while campaigning for BJP in Delhi for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled on 8 February.

"Various surveys are conducted across the country. One government tops in pure water, another ranks number one in road construction and some other in electrification. But Kejriwal's government stands nowhere other than topping the chart of liars," Shah said while addressing a rally here.

Amit Shah along with Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari led a roadshow on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. The party leaders raised slogans in support of BJP while the supporters cheered during the rally. The Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February and the votes will be counted on February 11.

In 2015, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital. Just day before the allegation made by Shah, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had said that he has no desire to become the chief minister of Delhi again but he is seeking vote for the betterment of the national capital.

Addressing a public meeting in Greater Kailash, Kejriwal said his government has worked very hard to improve schools and hospitals and it is for Delhi's betterment that the Aam Aadmi Party needs to win the assembly election scheduled on February 8.

Attacking Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said he has been repeatedly criticised by the BJP leader over installation of CCTV cameras.

