Republic Day 2020: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Wishes To All Indians

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, January 26 took to his Twitter and extended Republic Day wishes to the countrymen. All set to celebrate the 71st Republic Day, India will showcase its military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the grand parade at the Rajpath on Sunday.

सभी देशवासियों को 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/BRn4YB5q0h — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2020

Capt. Amarinder Singh's message on 71st Republic Day

Taking to his Twitter, Chief Minister of Punjab Capt. Amarinder Singh appealed everyone to thank the freedom fighters, who shaped the country to be Sovereign, Secular and the Democratic Republic.

Today on 71st #RepublicDay, let's take a minute to thank all who fought for our freedom & shaped our country to be a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular & Democratic Republic with the adoption of the Constitution. Let us pledge to uphold & safeguard these values of our great Nation. pic.twitter.com/Hzq5fsmF9P — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 25, 2020

Republic Day parade

The national capital is all ready to host the grand Republic Day parade. Ample security measures have been taken to avoid any mishap. Many roads, metro routes and even parking lots have been closed for a certain duration of the day. Those heading towards Rajpath or visiting the vicinity are advised to check online before stepping out of the house. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate.

President Ram Nath Kovind will host this year's chief guest, Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The Republic Day parade will commence following President Kovind's salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area, will be the parade Second-in-Command.

