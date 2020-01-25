BJP Candidate Kapil Mishra: 'Congress, AAP Are Losing Ground In Delhi'

Delhi BJP candidate Kapil Mishra on Saturday claimed that the AAP and Congress are losing their ground in the national capital. According to him, since they are losing, they want to fight it in police stations, courts and on paper. His statements come after the Chief Electoral Officer asked the Delhi police to file an FIR against Mishra over his controversial tweet.

Speaking to ANI, he further alleged, "The AAP is supporting rioters because they have not worked in the last five years. No buses, flyovers, clean drinking water, or schools were provided by the AAP government. There has been no reduction in pollution in Delhi. So they made Shaheen Bagh just before the polls as both Congress and AAP are doing vote bank politics."

Kapil Mishra, the former Law Minister in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet, was given a ticket by BJP to contest the election from the Model Town Assembly constituency.

FIR filed against Mishra

The BJP candidate had posted an extremely controversial tweet, claiming the February 8 Delhi Assembly election as a fight between 'India and Pakistan' on the streets of Delhi. Immediately after, the Election Commission of India had directed Twitter to delete his tweet and asked the Delhi police to file an FIR against him.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, on 23rd January, had tweeted '...On 8th February there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi.' #DelhiElections2020 https://t.co/RII7su01pn pic.twitter.com/s9eztEUMXG — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

Speaking about it, unapologetic Mishra said, "The FIR registered against me is unnecessary as those who are rioters, those who made hate speeches and pelt stones are roaming free." He added, "Can anybody tell what wrong I have said? What I have said is true and it is the voice of the people of Delhi. It is not my problem if AAP and Congress can't digest it."

Delhi Assembly elections

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, neither BJP nor AAP has named its Chief Ministerial candidate despite declaring the candidates for all 70 seats.

