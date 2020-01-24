Amit Shah Lists 'failures' Of The AAP Govt; Says 'Delhi Is Unsafe In Their Hands'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday listed the failures of the AAP government, claiming that Delhi is unsafe in the hands of the present ruling government.

Addressing a rally in Karawal Nagar, Delhi, the Home Minister said, "The party and their Chief Arvind Kejriwal does not speak about their failures. Did the government set up new schools in the national capital? Instead, they worsened the condition of the poor." "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he is against government residence and transport, but he was the first to ask for it after coming to power," Amit Shah added.

On the developments undertaken by BJP

Noting some of the pathbreaking decisions taken by the BJP government, Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi regularised the unregularised colonies in India. When Sikh riots took place in the country, the Modi government appointed Special Investigation Team to punish the rioters, he added.

He asked the people, "Don't you want Kashmir to be an undivided part of India?" Our flag is hoisting high in Kashmir today, he said.

"The Opposition claimed that the abrogation of Article 370 would lead to bloodshed, but today, the BJP government has made Jammu and Kashmir an undivided part of India," the Home Minister said.

Speaking about the development of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Shah said that Congres leader Rahul Gandhi and his company opposed the Ayodhya case in court. Shah recalled that in its final verdict, all the five judges of the Supreme Court agreed to develop Ram Mandir in its original place.

Amit Shah targets AAP

Underlining that during the incessant protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students raised slogans "Bharat tere tukde hongay" (India will crumble), however, PM Modi paid no heed to their threats. On the other hand,Shah said that CM Arvind Kejriwal encouraged the protests and allowed them to criticize and abuse the government.

"Abuse us as much as you want, but we will not spare you for saying bharat mata ke tukde hongay," Amit Shah declared.

The Home Minister criticized the Opposition for supporting Shaheen Bagh protests for political gains and said that AAP is shameless enough to support those who cause riots and provoke violence in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal had said that persecuted minorities were Pakistanis, and opposed CAA. Then he shamelessly extended support towards the Shaheeh Bagh protestors, Amit Shah said. Do you think Delhi should be handed over to these people? Should Delhi vote for AAP? Will the city be safe? he questioned the public at the rally.

