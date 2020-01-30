BJP MP Parvesh Verma Gets 96-hour Campaigning Ban For Shocking Shaheen Bagh 'rape' Remark

On Thursday, the Election Commission announced its decision to ban BJP MP Parvesh Verma from campaigning for 96 hours over his recent remarks during an election rally in Delhi. The West Delhi MP on Tuesday had said, "Lakhs of people gather at Shaheen Bagh. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." Verma had also taken a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and called him a "terrorist."

Earlier in the day, senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Pankaj Gupta sat on a protest outside the Election Commission of India office with some of their supporters over BJP MP Parvesh Verma allegedly calling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist".

'Will respond to EC': Verma

After Parvesh Verma's 'protesters will rape' remark, the EC had ordered the BJP to remove its Lok Sabha MP from a list of star campaigners with immediate effect. Soon after which the EC decided to impose a 4-day ban on him. Speaking on being removed from the list Verma said that he will respond to the poll body on Thursday. He asserted that he does not think the EC felt there was anything wrong in his statement.

"If a political party files a complaint, then the Election Commission gives a notice. I don't think the Election Commission felt that I said anything wrong. I will give them a reply tomorrow (Thursday)," Parvesh Verma said.

Along with Parvesh Verma, Union MoS Finance Anurag Thakur has also been banned by the election commission for 72 hours. Thakur had been facing constant flak after raising the slogan 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' (shoot the traitors) at a rally in New Delhi.

(With Agency Inputs)

