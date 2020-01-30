BJP MP Parvesh Verma Doesn't Think EC Felt His Shaheen Bagh 'rape' Remark Was Wrong

After the Election Commission of India ordered the removal of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma from the list of star campaigners of the BJP for making provocative remarks, Verma said that he will respond to the poll body on Thursday asserting that he does not think the EC felt there was anything wrong in his statement.

"If a political party files a complaint, then the Election Commission gives a notice. I don't think the Election Commission felt that I said anything wrong. I will give them a reply tomorrow (Thursday)," Parvesh Verma said.

The BJP leader in a controversial statement had said, "Lakhs of people gather at Shaheen Bagh. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..."

ECI order removal of Parvesh Verma and Anurag Thakur

After Parvesh Verma made a shocking 'Protesters will rape' remark about the goings-on at Shaheen Bagh, the ECI ordered the BJP to remove its Lok Sabha MP from a list of star campaigners with immediate effect.

Maintaining that both Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as well as his deputy Manish Sisodia, had extended their support to Shaheen Bagh, Verma warned the voters in the national capital to make a conscious choice in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The ECI has also sought a reply from Union Minister Anurag Thakur by 12 pm on January 30 for allegedly raising the slogan 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' (shoot the traitors) several times while addressing a public meeting here in Rithala on January 27.

The controversial statements of both the BJP leaders evoked sharp reactions from several quarters. The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11.

