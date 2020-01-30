BJP To Use Star Power To Secure More Votes In Delhi Polls

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to rope in the star power of mainstream and regional film, folk artists and singers to garner more votes. Among the most sought after of these stars are Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, Haryanvi celebrity Sapna Chaudhary, singer Dinesh Lal Nirahua, Bhojpuri artist Ravi Kishan and Khesari Lal Yadav.

According to sources, a majority of BJP candidates have demanded roadshows and meetings of these stars in their respective constituencies. It is understood that apart from senior leaders, these starlets would be roped in to connect with the voters of the national capital. BJP sources also pointed out that the wide selection of these stars representing various languages and regions also showed the appeal of the party cutting across the states of the country.

"We are thronged with the demand for Bhojpuri stars like Yadav, Ravi Kishen, and Nirahua. The most requests we have got is of Nirahua. The second most demanded celebrity is Sunny Deol," stated a senior BJP leader.

The party feels that these stars have their unique appeal among the voters and are expected to further help the BJP in taking on the might of the Aam Aadmi Party. While Sunny Deol is expected to hold roadshows and meetings in various constituencies dominated by the Punjabi and Sikh communities, the stars like Nirahua and Ravi Kishan are expected to target various unauthorised colonies dominated by population hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. While Sapna Chaudhary is expected to tour assembly segments in outer and west Delhi areas bordering Haryana.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership.

(with ANI inputs)