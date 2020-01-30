TMC's Derek O'Brien Campaigns For Raghav Chadha; Endorses AAP For Delhi Election

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has endorsed the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) for another term in the national capital. TMC leader and Chief national spokesperson Derek O'Brien has tweeted a video, seeminngly campaigning for AAP and appealing to the people of Rajendra Nagar in Delhi to vote for the AAP candidate Raghav Chadha and all the candidates fielded by AAP in Delhi.

Vote for @AamAadmiParty



Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha



Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi



WATCH pic.twitter.com/KcgHbPpkB7 — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) January 30, 2020

READ | Delhi Polls: Amit Shah Says Arvind Kejriwal Is The 'biggest Liar He Has Ever Seen'

The Delhi Elections

The Delhi elections are just around the corner, the ruling AAP and the aspiring BJP have stepped up their attacks on each other. AAP in its campaign has boasted of improvement in the schools across the national capital, however, earlier this week, Home Minister Amit Shah posted a video exposing the poor conditions of the government schools in Delhi. AAP in its retaliation has sought the election commission to impose a 48-hour campaigning ban on Amit Shah for allegedly tweeting a 'fake video'.

READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Holds A Roadshow Ahead Of Polls

Escalating his attack on the AAP, the Home Minister has also brought the issue of Shaheen Bagh protest which the AAP supremo had been silent on despite several provocations from BJP to speak up on the issue. The Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has however said that he supports the protest. The Shaheen Bagh protest has blocked a prominent road in Delhi holding the national capital to ransom while causing inconvenience to the citizens in transit and emergency services such as ambulances and firefighters.

READ | 'Take Off Your Shirt, Take A Dip In Yamuna': Amit Shah Challenges Kejriwal

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on 8 February 2020 to elect 70 members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The results will be declared on 11th February 2020. The term of the current assembly elected in 2015 will expire on 22 February 2020.

READ | 'Where Is The Jan Lokpal?': BJP Chief JP Nadda Targets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal