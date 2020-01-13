CAA Protest Good For BJP, Kejriwal Will Lose If They Continue: Subramanian Swamy's Claim

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday lashed out at the opposition parties as they continue to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Taking to Twitter, Dr Swamy wrote that the more opposition parties oppose CAA, the better it will be for the BJP in elections. He added that if these protests continue, 'Shree 420' may lose the Delhi Assembly elections. Subramanian Swamy's reference is to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The more opposition parties oppose CAA , the better for BJP in elections. If these protests continue then Shree 420 may lose Delhi State elections — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 13, 2020

Subramanian Swamy's tweet comes on the same day the Congress has called an all-Opposition party meeting on CAA. Parties like AAP, TMC and the BSP have decided to skip the meeting. Moreover, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that AAP had no idea that an all-Opposition meeting was called. He added that if they had no idea and information there was no question of attending. As per sources, Shiv Sena also will not be a part of the Opposition meeting called by Sonia Gandhi.

BSP & Trinamool skip meeting

BSP Supremo Mayawati has blamed the Congress of dividing the BSP in Rajasthan despite its outside support to the Congress government and hence is skipping the meeting. On the other hand, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee stated that she will be boycotting the Opposition meeting due to the vandalism caused by 'Congress and Left leaders' during anti-CAA protests. Both have stated that they are still against the CAA.

READ | Police action on Jamia students a blot on nation, CAA discriminatory: Shashi Tharoor

READ | BJP leader adds anti-CAA hashtag to Swami Vivekananda tweet, deletes it

Rahul Gandhi likely to be present

The Opposition meeting has been called to give shape to the Opposition's strategy in the wake of widespread student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), which several parties have vocally opposed and supported student protests against it. Parties attending the meeting include NCP, DMK, IUML, Left, RJD, SP, AUDF and others. Rahul Gandhi is likely to be present in the meeting to be held at 2 pm at Parliament annexe.

READ | TMC students' wing continues anti-CAA demonstration with songs, poems

READ | Kerala BJP Secretary AK Nazeer attacked by SDPI workers after attending pro-CAA meet