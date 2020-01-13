Kerala BJP Secretary AK Nazeer Attacked By SDPI Workers After Attending Pro-CAA Meet

Amid the violence over anti-CAA protests, BJP secretary A K Nazeer, on Sunday, has been attacked by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers for attending a pro-CAA public meeting. The leader was attacked while offering namaz outside a mosque in Kerala's Nedumkandam in Idukki district after he attended the meeting, according to Kerala police. Sources report that the leader was kicked and allegedly thrashed with furniture for over 15 minutes, before the mosque's Imam intervened.

Kerala BJP secretary attacked

A party worker claimed that the attacking SDPI workers said that those who support the law of citizenship will not be allowed to live. The police have registered a case, but are yet to identify the attackers. Currently, the BJP is on a CAA outreach program from January 2 to January 15 with all top leaders holding rallies throughout the country to explain the amended Citizenship act.

While the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stopped the National Population Register (NPR) claiming its connection to the NRC, the Kerala Assembly on January 4 passed a resolution for not implementing the Act in the state and has also written to the central government regarding the same. Moreover, Vijayan has written to eleven state governments who are against CAA to follow the same pathway against the Act, but the governor Arif Mohammad Khan has called the resolution 'unconstitutional'. The LDF which rules the state has taken a firm stance against CAA and NRC, staging several protests across the state.

Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam has now spread throughout the country. Violent protests were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. While thousands have been detained by the police throughout the country, at least 27 people have died till date in these protests. Several universities - Jamia Millia, Aligarh, Madras University witnessed clashes between police and students which resulted in alleged lathi- charging, tear gas and rubber pellet action by police and vandalism by protestors.

