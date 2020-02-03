Centre Undertook Rs 1.25 Tn Infra Work In Delhi Despite Us not Being In Power: BJP

On Monday, while addressing a public rally in Karkardooma in New Delhi, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that despite not being in government in Delhi over the last five years, the Modi-led government at the Centre did not shy away from the national capital's development.

He stated that the Union Government undertook infrastructure work amounting to Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the development of the national capital. He also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi, accusing it of not bothering to start even a single project to improve the city's infrastructure.

"I want to remind the public that despite our government not being there in Delhi, the Modi government did works of Rs 1 to 1.25 lakh crore in the national capital. The AAP government did not start even one infrastructure project here," said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

'PM worked in limitless ways for Delhi'

Harsh Vardhan stated that the Union Government built a National War Memorial in Delhi which was inaugurated last year to give tribute to the fallen soldiers of various wars fought by the country. "Our Prime Minister has worked in a limitless way for Delhi. The government is going to start a Rs 1,400 crore project in Karkardooma which will promote business in East Delhi. Work going on a Rs 22,000 crore project in Pragati Maidan. A tunnel is being built between Pragati Maidan and Bhairon Marg which will reduce traffic congestion," he said.

"We have A 6 to 16-lane highway between Delhi and Meerut being built. To end pollution, eastern and western peripheral expressways were built around the national capital. We have also worked to regularise unauthorized colonies which has benefited lakhs of Delhi residents," said the Union Minister.

(With Agency inputs)