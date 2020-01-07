Delhi: Union Min Dr Harsh Vardhan Slams AAP, Says 'people Want To Get Rid Of It'

Union Minister of Science & Technology, Family Welfare and Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan reiterated that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi had no chances of getting back to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. He further said that the BJP had a strong chance of winning in the upcoming 2020 Assembly elections due to the work done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre. The Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in a single phase on February 8 while the results will be announced on February 11, the Election Commission of India said on Monday.

Harsh Vardhan on AAP’s chances of winning Delhi

The Union Minister Dr Harch Vardhan while talking about AAP’s chances of winning Delhi Assembly Elections said, “Kejriwal government is a failed one. This government got 67 out of 70 seats in the last Assembly elections in 2015 and just 6 months back it lost on 65 of the 70 Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha elections. It's candidates even lost their deposits on many seats and their vote share dipped sharply. All this indicates that people have realised the truth about it.”

“Most of their MLAs and policies were deeply drowned in corruption and scandals, people are desperately wanting to get rid of this government in the state. BJP's greatest strength is that despite having to work with Delhi government which was not cooperating, we did a commendable job through the Narendra Modi-led Centre. The BJP's contributions to Delhi are astronomical.”

The Election Commission of India in its press conference, on Monday, stated that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.

The ECI in its press address, also stated that the Model Code of Conduct for Delhi will be brought into effect immediately, and the candidates will be given 15 days to carry out campaigning activities for the polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Delhi assembly elections: Date of poll is 8th February, 2020 and counting of votes will take place on 11th February. pic.twitter.com/1mv9Sa59ep — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

(With ANI Inputs)