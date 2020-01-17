Congress List For Delhi Polls To Be Released Soon, CEC To Meet At Gandhi's Residence

After BJP released the first list of their candidates on Friday, the Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra affirmed that his party has finalised most of the names of for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. Chopra also added that he will be will meeting the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) on Saturday. This comes as a decision on five to ten seats is yet to be taken.

Subhash Chopra on Congress candidate list

Talking about Congress’ list of candidates for the Delhi assembly polls, Subhash Chopra said, “Majority of names of candidates have been cleared. The CEC meeting will be held tomorrow at 10 am. The decision on five to ten seats is yet to be taken as we have to adjust certain people from different areas”. The CEC meeting will be held at the residence of the interim President of the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi.

Congress’ decision on important party seats

The Congress party has not yet decided a candidate who will be contesting on the New Delhi seat during the elections. This is the seat from where the current CM Arvind Kejriwal is going to contest the elections. According to party sources, senior party leaders in Delhi have been asked to contest elections.

Arvinder Lovely is all set to contest from Gandhi Nagar seat. However, Ajay Maken has left to the United States as his daughter is unwell. The party is also likely to give tickets to young faces.

BJP’s first list

Addressing the media on Friday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari announced the first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. AAP rebel Kapil Mishra has been given the ticket to contest from the Model Town constituency. On the other hand, party spokesperson Sardar RP Singh will contest the polls from the Rajendra Nagar seat. Rohini MLA and senior BJP leader Vijendra Gupta has been re-nominated by the party.

Tiwari stated that the first list comprised of 11 SC and 4 female candidates. The party's Central Election Committee met on Thursday to finalise the candidates. Contrary to speculation, none of the sitting parliamentarians featured in BJP’s first list. BJP’s Ravi Negi will take on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Moreover, Kumar Vishwas who has been perceived to have a political understanding with BJP also hasn’t found a place in the list. Furthermore, BJP hasn’t put up a candidate in either Krishna Nagar or New Delhi from where Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is fighting the election. This development leaves the possibility of senior BJP leaders such as Harsh Vardhan and Manoj Tiwari joining the poll fray open.

(With ANI Inputs)

