Congress To Unleash Navjot Sidhu To Take On Kejriwal & BJP In Delhi; Campaigners List Out

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, on Wednesday, the Congress has released the list of its star campaigners who will be spearheading its poll campaign. The list includes the name of 40 leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Vadra Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh.

Congress has also roped in Chief Ministers from the states where it is in power. They are Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. However, one interesting inclusion in the list is the name of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Here is the list of Cong's star campaigners:

The BJP has consistently questioned Sidhu's absence from the party and attacked the Congress after Sidhu's hug with Pakistan Army Chief had stirred a controversy. The former Punjab Minister has maintained a low profile of late and had been questioned for not raising his voice over the shocking attack on the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Veteran actor and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad etc are few of the other prominent names who will seek votes for the Congress.

Congress to fight on 66 seats out of 70

The Congress on Tuesday released its third list of five candidates for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections, fielding former Rajya Sabha member Parvez Hashmi from the Okhla constituency. Former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma is the party's nominee from the Vikaspuri seat. The party has fielded Mohinder Chaudhary from the Mehrauli assembly seat, Parveen Rana from Bijwasan and Jai Prakash Panwar from the Madipur (SC) seat. The Congress has announced names of 66 candidates so far for the election to the 70-member Delhi assembly and it is likely to leave four seats for its ally RJD.

The list of the star campaigners of the Congress party comes a day after AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed his papers on the last day of nominations for the Delhi assembly polls. On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal had missed filing his papers, as he was greeted by a massive crowd at his mega roadshow which began from Valmiki Mandir.

