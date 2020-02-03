'Credit Will Go To Modi': Rajnath Ponders Reason For AAP Not Implementing Central Schemes

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and accused it of not implementing various welfare schemes in the national capital, claiming the Kejriwal government is "worried" that the credit will go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'AAP govt is worried'

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh in a series of tweets said, "Whatever be the schemes initiated by the Prime Minister, be it the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, be it the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the Pension Yojana or the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, all these schemes were not implemented by the AAP government because they were worried that the credit of all this would go to Modi Ji."

हमारे प्रधानमंत्री की जितनी भी योजनाएं हो चाहे, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना हो, चाहे प्रधानमंत्री उज्जवला योजना हो, पेंशन योजना हो या आयुष्मान भारत योजना हो इन सारी योजनाओं को आप सरकार ने लागू नही किया क्योंकि उन्हें इस बात की चिंता सता रही थी कि इसका सारा श्रेय मोदी जी को न चला जाए। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 3, 2020

'Do not try to write the history of India with the ink of hate'

In another tweet, Rajnath Singh said the BJP does not want to break the society in greed to form a government. "I want to tell the Congress and AAP leaders that you follow the national duties along with the opposition duties. I would also like to say to the Congress and AAP leaders that do not try to write the history of India with the ink of hate."

हम सरकार बनाने के लोभ में लालच में समाज को नही तोड़ना चाहते। मैं कांग्रेस और आप के नेताओं से कहना चाहता हूं कि आप विपक्ष धर्म के साथ-साथ राष्ट्र धर्म का भी पालन करो। मैं कांग्रेस और आप के नेताओं से यह भी कहना चाहूंगा कि नफरत की स्याही से भारत का इतिहास लिखने की कोशिश मत करो। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 3, 2020

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the party's electoral campaign from the front, days ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Addressing a rally in east Delhi's Karkardooma, PM Modi attacked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the various schemes initiated by the Centre but not implemented by the state government.

READ | Feel foreign forces behind creating misunderstanding over CAA to weaken India: Rajnath Singh

READ | State-sponsored terrorism testing India's patience: Rajnath Singh

'What is the problem with the poor and the middle class?'

Speaking about healthcare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, PM Modi said, "It's sad that politics has also been done with the people of Delhi on a serious subject like health. Ayushman Bharat scheme is not being allowed to be implemented in Delhi. Poor people can get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in central government hospitals in Delhi, but not in state government hospitals. What is the problem with the poor and middle class of Delhi? Has politics become bigger than humanity?"

The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will take place on February 11.

READ | Budget will revive economic growth and create new job opportunities: Rajnath

READ | PM Modi calls Shaheen Bagh protest 'political experiment', slams AAP-Cong's politicising