Delhi Assembly Polls: Election Commission Reviews Preparedness For February 8

The Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Monday reviewed the preparation for February 8 Delhi Assembly polls along with Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner and other senior officials.
Chief Secretaries, DGPs and senior officers of the neighbouring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, nodal officers from the Ministries of Home Affairs and Railways as well as the CRPF were present during the review.
CEC Sunil Arora stressed on preventing bribery, liquor, arms and anti-social elements. A statement released by the Election Commission listed the following works reviewed in each of the 70 Assembly Constituencies.
The Election Commission has given the assurance that the poll body preparations are on schedule.
The Election Commission also reviewed the security arrangements. The poll body has deployed adequate Police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies are watching protest sites to ensure that no obstructions to voters hamper the functioning on the election day.
The Commission stressed the need to take strict action against intimidators and violators of the law, prompt enforcement of preventive action to ensure smooth and peaceful movement near all polling stations, to ensure free and fair polls.
The concerned officers were advised to ensure due facilitation of cashless treatment, if required, to security forces deployed on election duty.
New Delhi will observe Assembly polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.
