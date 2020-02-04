Union Budget
Delhi Assembly Polls: Election Commission Reviews Preparedness For February 8

Delhi Assembly Elections

The Election Commission led by CEC Sunil Arora reviewed preparation for Delhi Assembly polls along with Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner & other officers.

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Election Commission

The Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Monday reviewed the preparation for February 8 Delhi Assembly polls along with Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner and other senior officials.

Chief Secretaries, DGPs and senior officers of the neighbouring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, nodal officers from the Ministries of Home Affairs and Railways as well as the CRPF were present during the review.

CEC Sunil Arora stressed on preventing bribery, liquor, arms and anti-social elements. A statement released by the Election Commission listed the following works reviewed in each of the 70 Assembly Constituencies.

Preparations reviewed by the Election Commission

  • Distribution of photo voter slips
  • Arrangements of minimum facilities at polling stations 
  • Management of PwD voters
  • Availability of wheelchairs and volunteers
  • EVM-VVPAT arrangements 
  • Night stay arrangements for polling personnel 
  • Grievance monitoring
  • Facilitation of permissions to political parties and candidates 
  • Security forces' deployment plans
  • Confidence-building measures with local communities
  • Seizures made by flying squads
  • Inspection of candidates' accounts
  • Publicity of criminal antecedents of candidates,
  • Civil and paid news complaints
  • Expenditure
  • Law and order sensitive pocket arrangements
  • Counting day arrangements

The Election Commission has given the assurance that the poll body preparations are on schedule.

Security review

The Election Commission also reviewed the security arrangements. The poll body has deployed adequate Police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies are watching protest sites to ensure that no obstructions to voters hamper the functioning on the election day.

The Commission stressed the need to take strict action against intimidators and violators of the law, prompt enforcement of preventive action to ensure smooth and peaceful movement near all polling stations, to ensure free and fair polls.

The concerned officers were advised to ensure due facilitation of cashless treatment, if required, to security forces deployed on election duty.

New Delhi will observe Assembly polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

