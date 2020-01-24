CEC Arora Says "Elections Are The Essential Root Of Democracy"

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Friday that democracy has been the most enduring political system and that elections are the essential root of democracy.

Speaking at the 10th annual meeting of the Forum of the Election Management Bodies of South Asia (FEMBoSA), Sunil Arora said, "Democracy has proven to be the most enduring political system. Democratic countries develop strong institutions to implement a fair electoral system and ensure good governance."

READ | ECI Asks Twitter To Delete BJP Leader Kapil Mishra's Controversial 'India Vs Pak' Tweet

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday hosted the 10th annual meeting of the FEMBoSA in Delhi and Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh, KM Nurul Huda chaired the conference.

Speaking about the general election of 2019 as well as the assembly elections, CEC Sunil Arora said, "Election is the most indispensable root of democracy. After votes have been counted, the result must be accepted no matter how disappointed the defeated candidate feels."

READ | Sachin Pilot Welcomes SC's Decision Directing EC To Conduct Last Phase Of Panchayat Polls

About the conference

The meeting based on the theme 'Strengthening of institutional capacity of election management bodies', witnessed the participation of international delegates from many countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka and others.

ECI has decided to create a chair in the International Institute of Democracy in the memory of former CEC late TN Seshan which will be headed by former CEC N Gopalaswami.

ECI will observe 10th National Voters' day on Saturday, in the presence of President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

READ | CEC Sunil Arora On TN Seshan: 'Always A Source Of Inspiration'

About FEMBoSA

FEMBoSA is a regional establishment created to increase mutual cooperation with respect to the common interests of the SAARC's EMBs. In a first, Bangladesh Election Commission organized the regional meeting titled 'Meeting on Cooperation of Election Commissions in the South Asia Region' in 2010, which was later named as Forum of Election Management Bodies of South Asia(FEMBoSA) as an institutionalized form.

The Agenda of the annual meetings are aimed to hold discussions on important current topics relevant to election management and electoral process, giving special attention to the region and decisions being taken on the incoming chairperson of FEMBoSA and the hosting country of the meeting.

READ | AAP Demands Cancellation Of Kapil Mishra's Candidature, Alleges Breach Of EC Guidelines

(With inputs from ANI)