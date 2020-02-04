Delhi Assembly Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Is Congress Candidates' First Choice For Campaigning

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the most sought as the leader for campaigning on behalf of the Congress candidates in the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 8.

As per sources, nearly all the candidates have sent a proposal requesting Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow in their constituency.

Though, the Gandhis have kept the election campaign minimal this time, Priyanka Gandhi will hold two rallies on Wednesday, in the last phase of the election campaign, while Rahul Gandhi will address three meetings in the next two days.

A Delhi Congress leader, who is a part in election management said that over 100 proposals have been received for Priyanka Gandhi's Delhi Assembly election programme. At the same time, about 80 programmes were requested for the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the Congress control room.

Other demanded leaders in the Delhi Poll campaign

The next demand after Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is for actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who joined the Congress after quitting the BJP in 2019. Among Congress chief ministers, Captain Amarinder Singh is the most sought leader.

The Delhi Congress Control room also received demands for the meetings of leaders like Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Interestingly, some Congress candidates are also vouching for ally RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to address a rally in their constituency. Tejashwi had addressed a rally in Vikaspuri Assembly constituency on Monday.

Congress chief to hold five rallies

The Gandhis are doing only five meetings in the Delhi election campaign this time. On February 5, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was proposed to lead a rally in the Seelampur area, but due to her health restraints, Priyanka Gandhi is likely to address the rally instead.

Priyanka Gandhi will also hold a meeting in Old Delhi on the same day, and her programme has been scheduled in the areas of Muslim dominance. On February 4, Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar. Besides this, he will also lead a rally in Kondli.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will address the gathering on Tuesday in the Sikh-dominated Rajouri Garden area.

The election campaign in Delhi will conclude on February 6, and the voting will take place on February 8. Results for the Delhi Assembly polls will be declared on February 11.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image credits: PTI)