Delhi Elections: Congress Manifesto Promises Unemployment Allowance, Subsidised Education

From an unemployment allowance to graduates and subsidised education to induction of sanitation workers as permanent employees — the Congress party had made big promises in its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi elections. Released on Sunday, the manifesto titled 'Aisi Hogi Hamari Delhi' (Our Delhi will be like this) has promised a range of welfare schemes aimed at the poor and middle-class residing in Delhi. The city-state will head to polls on February 8.

We have launched our 2020 Manifesto. Our manifesto is an inclusive manifesto that reflects the hopes and aspirations of all Delhiites.



You can read our Manifesto here: https://t.co/mBqFHMlHxj #AisiHogiCongressWaliDilli pic.twitter.com/I3H1nWpHC1 — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) February 2, 2020

Unemployment allowance

Congress has promised to launch a 'Yuva Swabhiman Yojana', an unemployment allowance for graduates at Rs 5,000 per month and Rs 7,500 for postgraduates. It has also promised to start incubation fund for start-ups with an annual contribution of Rs 1,000 crore. Likewise, it has also promised to set a Rs 1,000 crore fund for research. To cut the cost of operations and keep companies in Delhi, INC has promised to set the power tariff at Rs 6 per unit for industrial units.

Subsidised education

Congress has promised to implement 'Right to Quality Education' to inculcate "best global practices" in education. "INC will provide subsidised education for all students living in notified slums and all resettlement colonies until Class 12, in both private and public schools," reads the Congress manifesto. It has also promised to provide coaching fees to students of EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) category in identified coaching centers.

Permanency of sanitation workers

To woo voters engaged in the sanitation business, mostly from underprivileged classes, Congress has promised to make all temporary and ad hoc sanitation workers permanent. Giving them a permanent position will raise their income and cover them under a stable social security net. The party also promised to enact a law that will require the state government to transparently disclose budgetary allocations for SCs and STs to prevent diversion of funds.

Labour Addas

Congress has promised to start 'Labour Addas' wherein facilities like proper sanitation, drinking water, shed and seating will be made available to labourers. These will also include 'Labour Registration Centres' for providing labourers assistance in social security schemes. These places will also be linked to skill development centers.

