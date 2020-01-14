The Debate
Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP's Vijay Goel Attacks AAP Over The Issue Of Contaminated Water

Delhi Assembly Elections

BJP leader Vijay Goel challenged the Kejriwal government to name a single step that has been taken to ensure clean drinking water to the people of Delhi

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP made yet another attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. This time on the issue of scarcity of clean drinking water in the national capital. The BJP leader Vijay Goel took to Twitter and challenged the Kejriwal government to name a single step that has been taken to ensure clean drinking water for the people of the national capital. 

Vijay Goel's tweet comes two days after the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman and AAP leader Dinesh Mohaniya alleged that BJP-ruled Haryana is supplying contaminated water to the city as part of a "political conspiracy" ahead of Assembly polls. 

READ | BJP Will Levy Token Charge Of Re 1 For Water And Power Supply If It Comes To Power In Delhi: BJP MP

AAP blames BJP for contaminated water in Delhi

DJB Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya on Sunday alleged that the BJP-ruled Haryana is supplying contaminated water to the city as part of a "political conspiracy" ahead of Assembly polls. 

Mohaniya, speaking at the AAP office, said the water supplied by Haryana has a high amount of ammonia and hence the DJB production has decreased by 100 MGD (million gallons per day).

"The water supplied in Delhi comes from other states, in which Haryana is the largest source. After the announcement of polls, the amount of ammonia in the water coming from Haryana has increased a lot," he told reporters.

READ | Battling Water Crisis Made Easier With Lake Revival Projects

"This has affected the water supply in many parts of Delhi. As Haryana is ruled by the BJP, these developments ahead of the election seem to be a political conspiracy," said Mohaniya, adding the BJP is conspiring to defame the Delhi government.

The DJB's Mohaniya also said that the BJP often accuses the Delhi Jal Board of supplying dirty water in the city. "I want to tell everyone that the water being supplied in Delhi comes from BJP-ruled states," he added. 

READ | 'Procedural Lapses' In BIS Water Testing Alleges Delhi Jal Board

Mohaniya further said that the BJP expressing concern over the contamination of water right before elections creates doubt in people's minds. On one hand, the Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan of the BJP-led central government accuses the Delhi Jal Board of supplying dirty water in Delhi and on the other hand contaminated dirty water is being supplied from the BJP-ruled Haryana, he added.

The Assembly election in Delhi is scheduled for February 8.

READ | Paswan Asks Kejriwal To Take Drinking Water Issue Seriously, Says Children 'dying'

