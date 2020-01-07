Battling Water Crisis Made Easier With Lake Revival Projects

In the past few years, the national capital of India has constantly made headlines about the toxic environment conditions and as the air quality becomes hazardous, Delhi is also losing its land and water quality at a rapid scale. Most of the water bodies in the city are depleting due to the in-flow of untreated sewage and waste disposal leading to a water crisis. The only countermeasures for the same is the extensive and efficient use of rainwater, and the treatment of polluted water bodies. Taking into consideration, the condition of the lack of access to clean water, the Delhi Jal Board took up the initiative to rejuvenate over 150 lakes and create 2 mega lakes.

In order to rejuvenate the lakes, the areas are cleaned up and then with natural Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), the water from the polluted water bodies are flown into a mechanism that is similar to an artificial lake. The first project was undertaken in the Rajokri village located in the borders of Delhi and Gurgaon, where an artificial lake was created with treated water along with an amphitheater. The polluted water usually has three types of component which is treated in a natural STP in steps. The floating matter like plastic is separated from the water in a mesh like structure. The second is the solids like soil and human fecal matter, which is then treated in the biodigesters (which are tanks which digest organic material biologically, for example, a filter) and the last is the dissolved elements like salt which is removed when the water goes through the gravel wetlands into the lake. The entire plant can be easily maintained by anyone without constant supervision of an engineer. It is also better than the common sewage plants as the water is treated underground and does not require power run motors.

An initiative like this can make a big difference in the world today, where many countries are struggling with water crisis.