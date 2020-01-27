The Debate
Delhi Polls 2020: 'Can't Come To Everyone's Homes' So Kejriwal Launches Virtual Campaign

Delhi Assembly Elections

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls, Delhi's Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal launched a virtual door-to-door campaign website on Monday.

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arvind Kejriwal

With the Delhi Assembly Elections being around the corner, Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a website for ''one-to-one communication'' with the people of Delhi.

During the launch of the website, Kejriwal expressed his desire to visit every household in Delhi. "I wanted to go to each house but it is not possible that I can visit 50 lakh houses. So I told my team about the wish and they suggested to me a solution through technology," Kejriwal said.

People can give feedback, "that will reach to me directly. Also, people can give suggestions and complaints to me," Kejriwal added.

READ | Press broom button so hard that AAP breaks its 2015 record: Kejriwal

AAP's 'Aap Ka Kejriwal Aap Ke Dwar' campaign

Announcing the party's virtual door-to-door campaign, the party's official Twitter handle announced that people can log in to the www.welcomekejriwal.in website or can also give a missed call on a number to know more about the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party government in last 5 years. 

CM Arvind Kejriwal also took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about the 'virtual door-to-door' campaign. 

Kejriwal's Tweet roughly translates as "I have come to your house to tell you the work of 5 years of your government. I am standing at the door. Click this link to open your home. http://welcomekejriwal.in Or missed call at 7690944444."

READ | CM Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Narela ahead of polls, supporters join in large numbers

About 'Welcome Kejriwal' website

The 'virtual door-to-door website, www.welcomekejriwal.in, will allow the voters of Delhi to know in detail the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the last 5 years. The fields on the website include categories like water, health, infrastructure, etc The interactive link will also allow voters to see Kejriwal's recorded video messages.

The website's homepage has Kejriwal ringing a doorbell post which, the user will have to click on the welcome button to welcome the Delhi CM. 

READ | Kejriwal must tell Delhi why is he supporting those who want to break India: Nadda

READ | BJP chief Nadda ponders why Kejriwal govt didn't allow prosecution in JNU sedition case

