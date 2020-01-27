BJP Chief Nadda Ponders Why Kejriwal Govt Didn't Allow Prosecution In JNU Sedition Case

BJP National President JP Nadda has directly questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that the latter is supporting 'anti-national forces', naming Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid, claiming that taking actions against them would hurt Delhi CM's vote bank.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP President issued a reminder of the seditious slogans raised at JNU followed by law enforcement agencies' inquiry into the matter and claimed that the Kejriwal led Delhi Government has held back consent on the prosecution of the case for a year.

Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and other anti-India forces raised seditious slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ in JNU. They were threatening to violate India’s sovereignty. Law enforcement agencies moved in, investigated the matter and in Jan 2019 were ready to file chargesheet. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 27, 2020

They sought Kejriwal’s permission to prosecute this tukde tukde gang but one year later, till y’day, no permission was granted. Kejriwal must tell Delhi why is he supporting those who want to break India? Is it because acting against these anti-nationals will hurt his vote bank? — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 27, 2020

About JNU sedition row

In February 2016, a group of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) held a protest on the campus against capital punishment announced to the 2001 Indian Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, and Kashmiri separatist Maqbool Bhat. The protest was organized by former members of the Democratic Students Union (DSU) despite the University administration withdrawing permission for the event.

Anti-national slogans such as "Bharat tere tukde honge" and "Bharat Ki Barbadi tak Jung Rahegi" were raised during the protests. After the investigation, in 2019, the law enforcement agencies sought permission from Delhi Government for further prosecution which is pending approval from Delhi Government.

