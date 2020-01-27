The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BJP Chief Nadda Ponders Why Kejriwal Govt Didn't Allow Prosecution In JNU Sedition Case

Politics

BJP National President JP Nadda has directly questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that the latter is supporting 'anti-national forces'

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
BJP

BJP National President JP Nadda has directly questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that the latter is supporting 'anti-national forces', naming Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid, claiming that taking actions against them would hurt Delhi CM's vote bank.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP President issued a reminder of the seditious slogans raised at JNU followed by law enforcement agencies' inquiry into the matter and claimed that the Kejriwal led Delhi Government has held back consent on the prosecution of the case for a year.

READ | BJP Claims Vindication Over JNU Student's Video Attacking SC Over Afzal Guru's Conviction

READ | Fee Hike: HC Seeks JNU Stand On Plea Challenging IHA Decision Amending Hostel Manual

About JNU sedition row

In February 2016, a group of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) held a protest on the campus against capital punishment announced to the 2001 Indian Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, and Kashmiri separatist Maqbool Bhat. The protest was organized by former members of the Democratic Students Union (DSU) despite the University administration withdrawing permission for the event. 

READ | SHOCKING: JNU 2016 Repeats Itself At AMU As 'Tukde Tukde' Threat Returns; Watch

Anti-national slogans such as "Bharat tere tukde honge" and "Bharat Ki Barbadi tak Jung Rahegi" were raised during the protests. After the investigation, in 2019, the law enforcement agencies sought permission from Delhi Government for further prosecution which is pending approval from Delhi Government.

READ | Before JNU Violence, Wrote 4 Letters Urging Admin To Hold Talks With Students: Delhi Police

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
NETIZENS PRAISE ITBP HIMVEERS
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
CELEBS OPEN LETTER ON CAA/NRC
ADNAN SAMI ON TUKDE-TUKDE GANG
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA