Ramdas Athawale Makes Big Statement About Shaheen Bagh As BJP Wilts In Delhi Elections

As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections is currently underway, the Republic Party of India (RPI) supremo Ramdas Athawale congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the EC trends show a sweep for the ruling party. Athawale stated that he believed BJP would win the Delhi elections but Kejriwal's 'freebies' got him the support to win the election. "The people of Delhi might have decided for Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital and Narendra Modi at the Centre," he added.

'Kejriwal should fulfill his promises'

Furthermore, Ramdas Athawale added that the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh went against BJP and might have been the reason behind Aam Aadmi Party's win. However, according to the latest EC trends, the BJP has witnessed an increase in its number of seats in the Delhi Assembly as compared to the previous result in 2015. Athawale also reminded Kejriwal of his promises made and said that the Chief Minister should fulfill them.

Scindia congratulates AAP

Even as his own party once again failed to open its account in the Delhi Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday congratulated AAP on its victory. According to the Election Commission of India trends at 12.09 pm, AAP is leading from 58 constituencies. While AAP’s current vote share is 53.17 per cent, Congress languishes at a dismal 4.10 per cent. This is a further dip in performance for the Congress party which secured 9.7 per cent of the vote in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls. Scindia expressed hope that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would make the national capital cleaner and safer.

Delhi poll campaign

Since the announcement of the Delhi Assembly polls, the national capital has witnessed a high-octane campaign mainly by BJP and AAP. Right at the outset, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made it clear that his party would focus on issues such as clean water, education, and health. He asserted that AAP would not indulge in negative campaigning.

On the other hand, BJP refrained from naming any CM candidate. It named a newcomer Sunil Yadav to take on Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency. In the last few days, BJP leaders sought to highlight AAP’s alleged role in instigating the Shaheen Bagh agitation. Finally, the electorate of Delhi registered their vote on February 8. As per the Election Commission of India, the total voter turnout was 62.59 per cent- nearly 5 per cent lower than the corresponding figures in the 2015 election.

