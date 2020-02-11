Delhi Elections: AAP's Candidate Leads Against Kapil Mishra In Model Town Constituency

AAP’s Model Town candidate, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi was seen leading in the constituency as per the Election Commission trends, whereas BJP candidate Kapil Mishra was trailing. Looking at the trends Tripathi thanked the people of Delhi and said that they have voted for development. The BJP candidate from the same constituency, Kapil Mishra has been trailing in Model Town by nearly 8,000 votes as of writing this article.

Model Town candidate thanks Delhi

AAP candidate from Model Town, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, who is leading over BJP's Kapil Mishra: I thank everyone who has expressed their confidence in Arvind Kejriwal. People want a govt that takes care of its citizens. People of Delhi have voted for development; I thank them. pic.twitter.com/rJb9QtxFGz — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

Read: Delhi elections: Vijay Goel exudes confidence in BJP's 'absolute' victory, visits temple

Kapil Mishra’s controversies during election campaigns

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, on January 23 made a controversial statement regarding the Delhi assembly elections. He took to the microblogging website Twitter and said that February 8, the day Delhi was going to vote, would be “India vs Pakistan”. After this comment, he took to Twitter again and replied to one of the comments saying that Delhi has housed small Pakistans in Shaheen Bagh, Indralok, and Chand Bagh.

Talking about the Delhi elections Kapil Mishra had tweeted, “India and Pakistan will compete on the streets of Delhi on February 8.”

Read: Delhi election: Manish Sisodia says 'work is deshbhakti', exudes confidence in victory

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮

𝘃𝘀

𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻



8𝘁𝗵 𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆

𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶



8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

Read: Kapil Mishra stands by his comments, says AAP, Congress promoting 'Pak agenda'

Delhi Assembly Elections

The political parties in Delhi have aggressively campaigned for the assembly elections. Many prominent leaders from big parties have received various notices and warnings from the Election Commission as well. The fight between BJP and AAP has intensified in the past month. While BJP is contesting the elections under PM Modi and HM Shah’s leadership, Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP is fighting on the basis of the work done by them in the last five years.

Read: 'Little Kejriwal' who graced AAP chief's last swearing-in, makes rangoli to wish him luck