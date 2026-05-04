13 Ministers Face Humiliating Defeat In Kerala As Pinarayi Vijayan's Cabinet Crushed By Congress-Led UDF

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Assembly election results has ushered in a huge change, with the toppling of the government of Pinarayi Vijayan and ending the Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule after 10 long years. As several Left bastions crumbled, 13 our of the 21 state ministers of Vijayan's Cabinet saw humiliating defeat.

Here is the list of 13 leaders who lost:

1. V Sivankutty

V Sivankutty

V Sivankutty, who is the state Minister for General Education and Labour, has been defeated from Nemom constituency by a margin of 4,978 votes. He was elected the MLA of Nemom in the 2021 Assembly elections.

He has now been toppled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who secured a total of 52,214 votes.

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2. J Chinchu Rani

J Chinchu Rani

Kerala's Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani has been defeated by Congress candidate MM Naseer from Chadayamangalam by a margin of 7,486 votes.

Her defeat marks the end of CPI rule in the constituency after 20 long years.

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3. Ganesh Kumar

Ganesh Kumar

Kerala's Transport Minister Ganesh Kumar, who was the MLA of Pathanapuram since 2001, has been defeated by Congress candidate Jyothi Kumar Chamakkala by a margin of more than 8,000 votes.

4. Veena George

Veena George

Veena George, the Minister of Health, Woman and Child Development of Government of Kerala, has been defeated by Congress candidate Abin Varkey Kodiyattu from Aranmula constituency by a margin of 18,985 votes. Notably, Veena Geroge had been holding the seat since 2016.

5. R Bindu

R Bindu

Kerala's Higher Education Minister and CPI (M) leader R Bindu has lost her Irinjalakuda seat to Kerala Congress leader Thomas Unniyadan by a margin of 10,212 votes.

6. VN Vasavan

VN Vasavan

Kerala's Devaswoms Minister and CPI (M) leader VN Vasavan, whoo won the 2021 Assembly elections has been defeated by Congress candidate Nattakom Suresh from Ettumanoor.