'Kanpatti Pe Katta': PM Modi's 'Insider Info' On How Tejashwi Yadav Became Bihar CM Face For Mahagathbandhan

Arrah, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack against the Mahagathbandhan while addressing a rally in Bihar's Arrah ahead of the state Assembly elections. He alleged that the Opposition alliance was forced to declare RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav as their chief ministerial face under pressure.

Amid rigorous campaigns for the Bihar elections, the Prime Minister told the public that he was sharing an "inside information" with them about how Tejashwi Yadav stole the opportunity of becoming the Chief Ministerial face.

PM Modi stated, “Just a day before nomination filing, gundagardi (hooliganism) took place behind closed doors. Congress never wanted to declare an RJD leader as the CM's face.”

Using the Hindi phrase "kanpatti pe katta", the prime minister added, “RJD stole the CM's post opportunity by placing a gun on Congress' head."

Further, PM Modi claimed that there is an internal rift between allies Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. He said there is hatred between the two parties as the demands of the Congress were not taken into account in the Opposition's manifesto. The PM also predicted that the two allies will turn against each other after the elections.

The Prime Minister criticised the previous regime of RJD in Bihar, saying, “They had only one identity: 'katta', cruelty, bitterness, bad manners, bad governance, and corruption... The signs of jungle raj stained Magadh's pride with massacre and social division.”

He added, "If someone's salary increased in Bihar, he would get worried because a higher salary meant paying more extortion to the RJD."

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections is set to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The battle is concentrated between NDA and Mahagathbandhan. While JD(U), BJP, VIP and HAM(S) are part of the NDA; RJD, Congress, CPI, CPI(M)(L) are CPI(M) are in the Opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan.

Present Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the Chief Ministerial face of the NDA alliance in Bihar.