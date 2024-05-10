Ansari even bought a miniature replica of Ram Temple to gift one of his aides, said PM Modi. | Image:Republic

Advertisement

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid cause, for being 'a true secular' and attending the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, despite his family's historical association with the Babri Masjid case.

The Prime Minister highlighted that despite being on the opposing side of the legal battle, Iqbal Ansari accepted Ram Mandir Trust's invitation from the attend the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Not only did he attend the event, Ansari also bought a miniature replica of Ram Temple to gift one of his aides, said PM Modi.

Advertisement

Speaking on how the Ram Temple event was politicised by the Opposition, Prime Minister Modi reiterated that even Ansari, one of the main plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case accepted the invitation, but Congress didn't. He said, "I wondered if Ansari was a true secular or Congress. And, after this incident, I felt that Ansari is a real secular person."

#PMModiAndArnab | Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi ) explains why the world should be proud of Hindus' fight for Ayodhya



Tune in here to #WATCH the most-awaited MEGA #EXCLUSIVE interview on the Special 2024 Edition of Nation Wants To Know - https://t.co/ZKYIFMDjN1… pic.twitter.com/zdfH3CKdeG — Republic (@republic)

PM Modi added, "He fought for his right throughout the legal battle and as Supreme Court's verdict came he acccepted it. The country is watching Ansari as well as the Shahi Parivaar and doing their own evaluation.”

'Proud of 500-year-fight for Ram Temple'

PM Modi said, “We are proud of the 500-year-fight for the Ram Temple and this struggle can inspire people across the globe.”

He said that on January 22, he went to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony, even in his speech that day he mentioned, “Our journey is from Dev se desh, Ram se rashtra (from deity to country, from Ram to nation).” Adding that the Ram Temple trustees invited even people who opposed the decision on building the Ram temple. While those who fought for the Babri Masjid accepted the invitation for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Congress rejected it, said PM Modi.

Advertisement

“The day the historic judgement came, I said this is an opportunity to bring people together. But it is unfortunate that some parties think their vote bank will drift because of Ram Temple visit,” added Prime Minister Modi.