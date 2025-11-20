After Scoring A Duck In Maiden Poll Test, Prashant Kishor Holds 'Maun Vrat' As Bihar Cabinet Takes Oath

West Champaran: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday held a silent introspection (Maun Vrat) at Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in Bihar after not being able to open an account in the seats tally in the Assembly elections. The development came as Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister of the State for a historic 10th time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other NDA leaders.

Earlier, in a press conference on Tuesday, Kishor had announced that he would observe a day-long silent fast at the Gandhi Bhitiharwa Ashram on November 20. He said, “I will work twice as hard as you've seen me work over the past three years and put in all my energy. There's no question of backing down.

There's no turning back until I fulfil my resolve to make Bihar better.” "I failed to explain to the people of Bihar the basis on which they should vote and why they should create a new system. Therefore, as an act of atonement, I will observe a day-long silent fast at the Gandhi Bhitiharwa Ashram on November 20th.

We may have made mistakes, but we have not committed any crime," Jan Suraaj, founder, added. The ruling NDA swept the polls, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finishing a close second with 85. Jan Suraaj, making its debut in electoral politics, could not win even a single seat.

Advertisement

The swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar took place at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, which has hosted his inaugurations in 2005, 2010, and 2015. It is at this venue that Jayaprakash Narayan called for "total revolution" during a speech in 1974. Various Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states were also present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, among others, were present. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan, among others, participated in the ceremony at Gandhi Maidan.