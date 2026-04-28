‘Agar Badmaashi Kari…’: ‘Singham’ Cop Ajay Pal Sharma Issues On-Camera Warning Ahead Of Phase-2 Polling In West Bengal

Kolkata: High drama gripped the West Bengal election campaign after “encounter specialist” cop Ajay Pal Sharma, deployed as a police observer in South 24 Parganas, issued a blunt and on-camera warning against alleged voter intimidation, triggering a fierce political slugfest between the BJP, Trinamool Congress and Opposition leaders.

A video of Sharma confronting relatives of a local Trinamool-linked man has gone viral, with the officer delivering a stern message, “Agar badmashi kari… (if there is any wrongdoing), we will take strict action.” The warning came amid complaints that voters were being threatened in parts of the Falta constituency.

Hunt For TMC Leader, Stern Warning At Residence

Sharma reached the area following allegations against Jehangir Khan, a local leader said to be close to Abhishek Banerjee. When Khan was not found, Sharma and his team reportedly tracked down his residence after locals and even police initially failed to disclose its location.

Addressing family members, Sharma warned that repeated complaints of intimidation would invite strict action. “Agar kisi ne koi badmaashi ya khurafaati kari, to hum ache se khabar lenge fir… bata dena use aur baad mein rona, pachtaana mat (Tell him there should be no complaints. If people are threatened, we will deal with it properly. Don’t cry and apologise later),” he said, setting what supporters called a “no-nonsense tone” for the polls.

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Security Cover Row Adds Fuel

The situation escalated further when Sharma found 14 police personnel deployed at the residence, despite being told that only Y-category security, typically involving fewer personnel, had been sanctioned. He subsequently sought an explanation from local authorities, raising questions over possible excess deployment.

BJP Backs ‘Singham’ Cop

The BJP quickly rallied behind Sharma, amplifying the video online. Party leaders hailed him as a tough officer who had “set the tone” for free and fair elections.

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Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya said the message was “loud and clear” that intimidation and impunity would not be tolerated and those trying to influence voters would be held accountable.

The BJP’s Bengal unit echoed the sentiment, claiming that the officer had “read the riot act” and ensured that the election would be among the “most free and fair in 50 years”.

TMC Hits Back With Explosive Allegations

The All India Trinamool Congress launched a sharp counterattack, questioning both Sharma’s neutrality and past record. In a strongly worded post, the party alleged that he had been “parachuted in” and accused him of having a controversial track record tied to encounter killings and misconduct.

The party cited past allegations, including his removal from Rampur in 2020 and a probe into a purported cash-for-postings racket. It also referred to an FIR accusing him of criminal misconduct, claiming such an appointment raises “serious concerns” about the fairness of the electoral process.

In a pointed warning, the TMC said: “Bengal is no Uttar Pradesh.”

Akhilesh Yadav Joins Attack

The row widened after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of deploying “tested agents” in the guise of observers. Backing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he asserted that such tactics would fail and warned of future investigations into alleged wrongdoing by officials.

Yadav went further, calling such figures “agents of a political agenda” and “criminals of democracy”, and promised strict legal action if misconduct is proven.

Elections Turn Into Battle Of Narratives

The controversy has added another flashpoint to an already heated election season in West Bengal, where allegations of voter intimidation, misuse of machinery and political violence have frequently dominated headlines.