AIADMK Chief EPS Begins Mass Campaign Drive In Tamil Nadu With Mega Padayatra Ahead of Assembly Elections

Chennai: As part of AIADMK’s campaign ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, party general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will begin a statewide padayatra titled Puratchi Thamizharin Ezhuchi Payanam (Revolutionary Tamilian's Journey of Rise) from July 7 to July 21. The tour will begin in Coimbatore and conclude in Thanjavur, covering all the several key constituencies across eight districts in the first round.

This padayatra is part of the broader political campaign called Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom (Let us protect the people, let us save Tamil Nadu), which Palaniswami announced during a party meeting last year. The campaign was initially scheduled to begin earlier but was delayed due to party-level preparations, including strengthening booth-level committees and district-level meetings.

In the first leg of the Padyatra, the AIADMK leader will cover western Tamil Nadu, parts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, and Thanjavur. At each stop, Palaniswami is expected to hold public meetings and interactions with local leaders, workers, and the general public in each region.

Below is the day-wise schedule of the padayatra:

July 7: Mettupalayam and Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore suburban area.

July 8: Coimbatore North and Coimbatore South in city limits.

July 10: Villupuram, Vikravandi, and Tindivanam in Villupuram district.

July 11: Vanur, Mayilam, and Senji in Villupuram district.

July 12: Cuddalore and Panruti in Cuddalore North; Neyveli in Cuddalore South.

July 14: Kurinjipadi in Cuddalore South; Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore West; Chidambaram in Cuddalore East.

July 15: Sirkazhi, Poompuhar, and Mayiladuthurai in Mayiladuthurai district.

July 16: Nannilam and Thiruvarur in Thiruvarur district; Keezhvelur in Nagapattinam district.

July 17: Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district; Thiruthuraipoondi in Thiruvarur.

July 18: Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district; Thiruvidaimarudur and Kumbakonam in Thanjavur East.

July 19: Papanasam in Thanjavur West; Thanjavur and Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur Central.

July 21: Orathanadu in Thanjavur Central; Pattukkottai and Peravurani in Thanjavur South.

The AIADMK has directed its district secretaries, former MLAs, MPs, local-level party functionaries, and cadres to participate in huge numbers during the scheduled tour . The campaign will focus on highlighting governance issues under the DMK government and re-establishing AIADMK’s presence on the ground.

This tour comes at a time when Chief Minister MK Stalin is already visiting districts across Tamil Nadu to launch government projects and hold public meetings. Actor Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is also planning a statewide outreach from August, starting from the Cauvery delta region.

Over the past few months, Palaniswami has held several meetings with his party’s district secretaries to finalise the campaign plan and monitor booth-level preparations. The AIADMK has also conducted protests and outreach programs in different districts focusing on law and order and governance concerns.

The 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are likely to be contested among multiple political fronts, including the ruling DMK, AIADMK, BJP, and TVK. Palaniswami’s padayatra will be one of the party’s most visible attempts to re-engage with voters and rebuild the party’s political network before the polls.

