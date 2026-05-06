AIADMK On The Brink? Majority MLAs Back Vijay Camp As Shanmugam Pushes TVK Alliance, EPS Digs In

Chennai: A major political churn is underway in Tamil Nadu as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) faces signs of an internal split, with a significant section of its MLAs backing a potential alliance with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Around 35 AIADMK MLAs, widely believed to be over two-thirds of the party’s legislative strength, gathered at Rajya Sabha MP CV Shanmugam’s office in Chennai, signalling support for initiating talks with TVK. The move comes amid a fractured electoral verdict in the 234-member Assembly, where TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, falling short of the majority mark by just 10.

Shanmugam, who is leading the outreach effort, struck a cautious note, saying, “The party has to take the decision,” when asked about AIADMK extending support to TVK.

However, sources indicate resistance from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is reportedly not in favour of an immediate alliance. Intense discussions are expected to continue over the next two days, with the party leadership under pressure to arrive at a consensus.

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The political stakes are high, as TVK has already secured the backing of five Congress MLAs and is in talks with Left parties, including the CPI, to shore up numbers.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have upended the state’s traditional Dravidian dominance, with neither the AIADMK nor the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) emerging as the single-largest party. AIADMK managed 47 seats, while DMK fell behind expectations with 59 seats, allowing Vijay’s debutant party to capitalise on anti-incumbency sentiment.

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Earlier, senior AIADMK leader K. Pandiarajan had described the party’s performance as a “temporary setback”, asserting that the Dravidian model still retains public backing, with DMK and AIADMK together crossing the 120-seat mark.