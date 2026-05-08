AIADMK To Exit NDA To Join Hands With DMK? Buzz Intensifies Over ‘50:50 CM Formula’ Of EPS & Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai: In a sensational political development in Tamil Nadu, sources indicate that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is seriously considering walking out of the NDA amid growing speculation over a possible power-sharing arrangement with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to form the next government in the state.

The dramatic churn comes even as the possibility of a DMK-AIADMK understanding, once considered politically unthinkable, is now being openly discussed in political circles after Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s interview with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reportedly reignited speculation over backchannel negotiations.

Sources said AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami is weighing multiple options, including exiting the NDA if a workable arrangement with the DMK takes shape. Political buzz has intensified around a possible “50:50 Chief Minister formula” involving EPS and DMK chief MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin, though there has been no official confirmation from either side.

The Governor has made it clear that he remains open to any formation that can demonstrate 118 seats. Responding to Arnab’s question about a possible AIADMK-DMK alliance, he said, “It is quite possible that if somebody comes with required numbers, I will just have to verify the numbers. It is a democratic process.”

Advertisement

He revealed that he was prepared to act as early as May 5, the day after results, but the current situation has not allowed swift resolution. “If the right number comes to me today, I am willing to do it today,” he said.

On what happens if no party or alliance reaches 118 in the coming days, Arlekar said he would explore constitutional options. He referenced Supreme Court judgments, including the SR Bommai case and the Jharkhand matter, while noting that the current context involves post-election government formation where clear majority support is essential.

Advertisement

If the AIADMK and DMK join hands, it could trigger a complete collapse of the NDA structure in Tamil Nadu. Sources indicate that the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is unlikely to align with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a DMK ally, creating further complications within alliance arithmetic.

This could leave only the BJP, PMK and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) together outside a potential DMK-AIADMK combine, a bloc that may ultimately become crucial for actor-turned-politician Vijay and his government formation ambitions.

Several possible scenarios are now emerging in Tamil Nadu politics:

TVK could form the government if parties like VCK, CPI and CPM decide to extend support.

If DMK and AIADMK come together, the NDA could break apart entirely, with BJP, PMK and AMMK potentially backing Vijay and helping him cross the majority mark.

A DMK-AIADMK alliance could still fall short by a seat or two, making smaller parties kingmakers.

PMK and VCK’s future positioning could become critical if both seek to remain part of the ruling establishment despite ideological contradictions.

Amid the speculation, senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai added fuel to the buzz by avoiding a direct reply on reports of a possible DMK-AIADMK understanding.

“The public sentiment is there that AIADMK has to come back to power... that may happen in due course of time with the grace of God,” Thambidurai said, while remaining notably silent on questions regarding a possible alliance with the DMK.