Amit Shah Says BJP Will Implement UCC in Assam, Promises To Remove Infiltrators

Cachar, Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed confidence that the BJP will again form a government in Assam and said a decision to bring the Uniform Civil Code will be taken in the first meeting of the state cabinet.

Addressing election rallies on the last day of the campaign for the assembly polls in Assam, Amit Shah said that after UCC is implemented in the state, no one will have permission to marry four times.

He attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a rally in Cachar and said BJP will throw out every single infiltrator from the country.

"We are striking the names of infiltrators from the voter list. Mamata Didi and Rahul Baba are having a stomachache. Rahul Baba, you used to oppose CAA, you were opposing giving voting rights to the refugee Bengali brothers and sisters who have come here, but why are you welcoming the infiltrators? Because they are their vote bank... Let Mamata Banerjee cry, let Rahul Baba beat his chest, but BJP will throw out every single infiltrator from this country," he said.

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"After our government is formed, we will bring UCC in Assam's first cabinet. UCC means one law for all. After that, no one in the entire Assam will be permitted to have four marriages," he added.

Amit Shah said BJP-led NDA, if re-elected, will establish a second secretariat in Silchar.

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"You will have to form a BJP government in Assam to remove infiltrators. To establish a second secretariat in Silchar, form a BJP government. For years, Congress destroyed Assam. From 1950 to 2014, they allowed infiltrators to keep coming. They kept creating divisions between Bodos and Assamese, and between Assamese and Bengalis, so that they could keep winning. But since the time the BJP has come, the region has seen peace," he said.

"This time in Bengal, the BJP government is set to be formed. In this corridor, we will put a complete stop to infiltrators. In the first five years, we stopped infiltration in Assam. In the next five years, we identified them. And in the third five years, we will remove them one by one," he added.

He said a Rs 565 crore elevated corridor along NH-306 in Silchar will reduce traffic congestion on one of the city's busiest roads.

"We will stop migration. We will remove infiltrators. PM Modi ended triple talaq, yet the Congress opposed it. Now, we are bringing the Uniform Civil Code, and they are opposing this as well," he said.

"You have to form this government not to make anyone an MLA, or to make Himanta Biswa Sarma the Chief Minister, but to make Assam free from infiltrators," he added.

He also addressed a rally in Hailakandi and sought the support of the people to form a government again.