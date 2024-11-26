And The Top 10 Richest MLAs In Maharashtra Assembly Are... | Image: PTI/Republic

Maharashtra Election Results: The results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were announced on Saturday, marking a historic victory for the Mahayuti, which is set to form the government. A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), released on Tuesday, highlights that the new Maharashtra Assembly is significantly wealthier than the previous one.



The average assets of the newly elected MLAs in 2024 stand at ₹43.42 crore, almost double the average of ₹22.42 crore in 2019. Additionally, the number of crorepati MLAs has increased, with five legislators declaring assets exceeding ₹100 crore.

Top 10 Richest MLAs In Maharashtra Assembly

1. Parag Shah (BJP): The wealthiest MLA in this election, Parag Shah, retained the Ghatkopar East seat with a lead of 34,999 votes, defeating Rakhee Jadhav of the NCP-SP alliance. Shah declared assets exceeding ₹3,383 crore.

2. Prashant Thakur (BJP): Winning the Panvel assembly seat by a margin of over 51,000 votes, Prashant Thakur became the second-richest MLA with declared assets of ₹475 crore. He is a three-term MLA and son of former MP Ramseth Thakur.

3. Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP): The state minister and real estate developer secured his seventh consecutive victory in Malabar Hill, winning by over 68,000 votes. He reported assets worth ₹447 crore.

4. Pratap Sarnaik (Shiv Sena): Senior leader Pratap Sarnaik claimed his fourth consecutive victory in Ovala-Majiwada, defeating Shiv Sena UBT's Naresh Manera by over 100,000 votes. His assets are valued at ₹333 crore.

5. Abu Azmi (Samajwadi Party): Veteran leader Abu Azmi retained his Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat for the fourth term, winning by 12,753 votes. He declared assets worth ₹309 crore.

6. Vishwajit Kadam (Congress): In Palus-Kadegaon, Vishwajit Kadam, son of late Congress leader Patangrao Kadam, emerged victorious by over 30,000 votes. He declared assets totaling nearly ₹300 crore.

7. Sanjay Jagtap (Congress): Incumbent MLA Sanjay Jagtap, with declared assets of ₹277 crore, lost the Purandar Assembly seat to Shiv Sena’s Vijay Shivtare by over 24,000 votes.

8. Sameer Meghe (BJP): BJP’s Sameer Meghe, worth over ₹261 crore, won the Hingna assembly seat by a decisive margin of 78,931 votes. He is the son of four-time MP Dattaji Meghe.

9. Tanaji Sawant (Shiv Sena): Health Minister Tanaji Sawant retained the Paranda seat with a narrow margin of over 1,000 votes. He declared assets worth more than ₹235 crore.