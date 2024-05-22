Advertisement

Amaravati: A week after election in Andhra Pradesh, a shocking CCTV footage of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA vandalising an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in a polling station surfaced on social media.

The video, that has drawn sharp reactions, shows Macherla MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy walking to the polling station in Palnadu district, going directly to the voting area and flinging the EVM kept there on the ground.

The incident occurred at the Palvai Gate polling booth in Rentachintala mandal of Palnadu, one of the three districts which witnessed poll-related violence.

The elections to the 175-member state Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats were held in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

Poll Body Launches Probe

Taking strong congnisance of the alleged incident, the Election Commission on Tuesday said that they took note of the EVM vandalism by YSRCP MLA and confirmed that a probe into the matter has been launched.

"Sitting MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy was recorded on web camera in the incident of vandalising EVMs in PS No. 202 and 7 polling stations in Macharla Assembly Constituency. Palnadu district election officials have handed over the video footage of all such polling stations to the police to assist in the investigation of the case related to the vandalism incident," the Chief Electoral Officer in Andhra Pradesh said in a statement.

"The EC is taking this matter very seriously and has directed CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena to inform the DGP to take strict action against all those involved in these incidents," the election commission added.

Opposition Attacks YSRCP

Condemning the incident, Opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that the MLA from Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's party resorted to destroying the EVMs fearing defeat in the poll.

Lokesh wrote, "YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not only killed his own uncle but also the people who voted for him and, finally, democracy itself. YCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy vandalised the EVM at the Palwai Gate polling centre in the Macharla Constituency. I demand that the Election Commission take strict action against Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who vandalised EVMs and attacked them out of fear of defeat. People are going to give a real verdict on YCP's factional politics on June 4."